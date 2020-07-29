President Rouhani, Turkmen counterpart underline enhancing ties

In a telephone talk late on Wednesday, Rouhani congratulated Turkmenistan's government and people on Eid al-Adha, saying, "Development of relations and cooperation with Turkmenistan is important for us, because we have had a common history and culture and good neighborliness over the centuries and there has always been a friendship and cooperation between the two countries."

Noting that today all countries are facing coronavirus and "we must help each other to fight it", Rouhani said that Iran is and will be ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare and fighting coronavirus.

Communication between the officials and exchange of experiences between the two countries in this regard should continue more than ever before, he reiterated.

Turkmen president, for his part, congratulated Iranian government and people on Eid Al-Adha as one of the sacred festivities in Islam, and said, "Eid al-Adha is a symbol of humanity, mercy and generosity, and I hope this Eid would bring peace, stability and mercy to the whole world."

Referring to deep-rooted and historical relations and cooperation between the two countries, Berdimuhamedow said that fortunately, Iran and Turkmenistan have very good relations in the political and cultural fields and cooperation in international organizations.

Commending Iranian president for his efforts to develop relations and cooperation between the two countries, he also called for increasing border trade exchanges and joint investment.

