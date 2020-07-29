Iran welcomes three-day ceasefire announcement by Taliban in Afghanistan: Spox

Mousavi congratulated the Muslim brothers in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and welcomed the announcement of a three-day ceasefire by the Taliban and considered it a positive step towards the path of peace and stability in that country.

Declaring that the Taliban action would help to create a suitable opportunity for mutual understanding, he said that "we hope to see the beginning of the international dialogue with a focus on the Afghan government and with the participation of all political groups, including the Taliban, to find a peaceful solution and to achieve the consensual agreement for peace based on the constitution and democratic means in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."

Mousavi once again emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help promote the inter-Afghan talks based on the demands of the involved parties.

