Iran pursuing complaint against S Korean banks

No telephone calls have been made by the spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Seoul and the claim is basically false, the communiqué added.

The Ambassador of Iran in Seoul had met with the general manager of the Middle East; the communiqué noted, adding that during the meeting the head of the central bank's remarks had not been the topic of the talk.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry had said in a communiqué that the news item published by the official South Korean News Agency (Yonhap) on summoning Iranian ambassador to Seoul is baseless.

Iran's ambassador has not been summoned by the South Korean Foreign Ministry of the host country, but he has been invited, communiqué added.

The talk was about conferring on the interpretation of a news item from the remarks of Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman by an Iranian media; the communiqué said, noting that Iranian foreign ministry's stances are published through the authentic sources, including the website of the Ministry or the website of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

