Iran's cinematic work "The Sun" to via at Venice Filmfest

Venice International Film Festival is one of the oldest cinematic events in the world and a showcase for the world's best cinema productions which is held every year on the island of Lido, Venice.

The 77th Venice International Festival will be held in Venice, Italy on September 2-12 and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi with "The Sun" will take part in this festival.

The film also stars Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tannaz Tabatabai that focuses on the labor children and has the title of the best films of the eighth Fajr International Film Festival.

Two more works namely "Careless Crime" directed by Shahram Mokri and "Silent Plain" by Ahmad Bahrami are also other Iranian films in the Horizons section of the event.

