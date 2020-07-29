Syria to probe into aggression of US jet fighters against Iranian passenger plane

Syria will take charge of investigating the incident that led to the injury of a number of passengers and crew of the flight, he added.

In its statement which was released in the wake of the US military jets aggression on routine flight 1152 on Thursday, Mahan Air said based on aviation regulations, the pilot reduced altitude after receiving traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) alert to prevent any possible danger.

Earlier today, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the recent aggression of the US jet fighters against the Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian airspace as aerial terrorism.

