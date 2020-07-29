First ballistic missiles fired deeply from beneath Earth by IRGC

Speaking on the sidelines of the final phase of the joint drill of Holy Prophet (PBUH) 14, which has been held in the general region of ​​the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz since Tuesday morning, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said that the IRGC's drills are routinely held, but the ballistic missiles were fired for the first time from the depths of the earth in the operation conducted by the IRGC Air Force.

Referring to the missiles penetrating the defense shields and demolishing the enemy's defense systems as a new and novel action in the joint exercise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) 14, he said, "We first deployed a system and targeted it with anti-radar missiles in this exercise", and also the IRGC Aerospace Force's drones carefully targeted the predetermined objectives, especially the US aircraft carrier replica, from a remote distance.

He went on to say that the system and equipment, which is placed in the Aerospace force complex, including missile, defense, anti-warship, and other facilities, along with other marine and terrestrial equipment, causes the synergy and inhibitory power along with other armed forces, whose consequence is Iran's perfect security today.

He urged that Iran can target the enemy's targets anywhere in the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean with the available facilities.

The final stage of the joint drill of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)-14 in cooperation between the Navy and the Aerospace Force of the Army of the IRGC started on Tuesday morning in the general region of Hormozgan province, west of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

