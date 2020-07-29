FM Zarif to address World in Transition on Mondays

"In the age of 280-character diplomacy, it is important to also reflect on the bigger picture," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"To that end, I'll be addressing 'World in Transition' in a 5-part series of talks on Mondays @ 12:30 UTC. Live on Instagram: @iranian_studies_ut," he added.

Earlier addressing the opening of his speech in the first episode, he outlined many concepts prevailing the global political systems so far and said each of them has given way to the other in the course of time.

Recalling the previous changes in the world, he said that "we have seen the emergence of drastic changes and wars" in the international community.

Referring to "extremist unilateralism" as one of these concepts, he said that "all there are conceptual contexts the world experienced about the emerging new world."

He went on to note that "there are now many talks about post corona order, exacerbation of current trend or emergence of new situations".

He also said that these purely western approaches fail to give us a full recognition of the newly emerging world order because this trend is not a western phenomenon.

