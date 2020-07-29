Iran’s import drops by 26.8% in spring

According to the report, Iran has had $6.4 billion dollars of export and $7.6 of import, reaching Iran’s trade balance to $14 billion.

In the same period of the previous year, Iran had $11.4 billion of export and $10.4 of import, reaching the countries’ trade balance to $21.8 billion.

The statistics show that Iran's export have decreased by 44 percent in value and 45.1 percent in weight and that Iran's import have decreased by 26.8% in value and %0.8 in value.

The value of export of the country per ton was $290, which shows a $2.1% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

However, the value of Iran’s import per ton was $854, which shows a %26.2 reduction compared to the previous year ($1,157 per ton).

