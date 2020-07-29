Leader: Hajj, manifestation of power against hegemonic powers

The Leader made the remarks in a message on Wednesday issued on the occasion of the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.

He said both the body and the soul of the Islamic Ummah is presently suffering from the oppression and the evil acts and bloodshed.

The annual Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during a Muslim's lifetime.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Hajj pilgrimage this year will be performed in a very restricted manner by only one thousand Muslims attending the rituals.

The Supreme Leader pointed out that the US presence in the West Asia region is harmful for the nations of that region and it will result in insecurity, annihilation and backwardness of those countries.

He noted that in the current incidents of the US and the anti-racism moves by that country's people, "our firm stance is taking side with people and condemning the brutal behavior of the racist government of the US".

Updates will follow....

