Official says that 40,000 foreign students study at Iranian universities

Abdolhamid Alizadeh said on Monday that more than 2,000 foreigners get admissions from Iranian universities each year, 500 of whom pay tuition fees.

Alizadeh urged the Iranian universities to attract more foreign students in a bid to increase their revenues.

He said that foreigners study at Iranian universities observe their protective health protocols and proceed with academic studies.

According to statistics, of the 40,000 foreign students in the country, 29,000 are studying at universities run by the science ministry and the rest are students at Islamic Azad universities and universities affiliated to the health ministry.

The foreign students study at Iranian universities are from 129 nationalities.

