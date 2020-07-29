Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 29

** IRAN DAILY

- US officials’ visits to ME aim at destabilizing region: Senior diplomat

A senior official at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the recent visits to the Middle East region by US officials are taking place to promote Washington’s policy of Iranophobia and destabilizing the region.

- Judiciary: Int’l bodies must pursue US fly-by of Iranian airliner

Iran’s Judiciary condemned as “inhumane” the American warplanes’ fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner over Syria on Thursday, urging the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the “vicious” move through legal and diplomatic channels.

- Iran warns US to end illegal behaviors

Spokesman of the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said that the US “must stop its illegal and unacceptable behavior before it is too late.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC drills ‘offensive’ tactics in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) held "large-scale” military drills off the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, sending a message to the U.S. to stop its provocations, including its last week harassment of a passenger plane in Syria.

- Criminal groups seeking to create chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry

The Iraqi Interior Ministry warns that "criminal groups” are at work at the iconic Tahrir Square in Baghdad to beat peaceful demonstrators and create chaos, calling on protesters to cooperate with authorities to identify the outlaws.

- Liverpool’s Klopp named LMA manager of the year

Jurgen Klopp was voted the League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year on Monday after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win the Premier League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Plans underway to prepare Iran football for World Cup qualifiers

The Iranian national football team are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the plans are underway for the team to get ready at the proper time.

- Venice Film Festival picks three movies from Iran

Iranian movies “Sun Children”, “Careless Crime” and “The Wasteland” have been selected to be screened at the Venice Film Festival as the organizers announced the lineup for the 77th edition of the Italian event, which will take place on the Italian Lido from September 2 to 12.

- Iran urges U.S. to end its illegal behavior

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the United States must end its “illegal” and “unusual” behavior.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gold steps back from historic high

Gold coin prices faltered on Tuesday in the domestic market after reaching to the all-time high a session earlier.

- Tehran on red alert as daily virus deaths hit record high

Following two days of falling fatalities, Iran logged its highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths as the country’s most populous province declared a state of emergency, heath officials said.

- Iran-Afghanistan rail linkup in autumn

Khaf-Herat railroad project is scheduled to be launched this autumn (Sept. 22-Dec. 20), says the deputy head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company, affiliated with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

