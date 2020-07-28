Iran, Azerbaijan keen on boosting relations

During the meeting held to mark the end of Jahangirzadeh's mission, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of brotherly relations and cooperation between the two countries based on respect, mutual support and historical friendship.

He also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on Karabakh conflict and its fair position on the recent disputes between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

Noting that capacities were used to develop relations between the two countries during his mission, he said that Iran's new Ambassador will surely not spare any effort in deepening and developing relations between the two countries.

Reaffirming Iran's support to Azerbaijan Republic's territorial integrity, outgoing ambassador said that concerns of Azerbaijan Republic are also concerns of Iran.

