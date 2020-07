Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan al-Merikhi in Doha late on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they also discussed bilateral issues and enhancement of political and economic ties, especially holding joint economic commission in the near future.

The two sides also reviewed current developments in the region and stressed the need for continued consultations.

8072**2050

