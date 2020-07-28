Iranian animations win at Cinrecreo

The Cinrecreo International Short Film Festival with films from Iran, Switzerland, Germany, Colombia, China, Brazil, Ecuador, and Argentina in this period, is held in the city of Manta, Ecuador, every year.

The festival referees were from Canada, Germany, and Ecuador.

'Pet Man', tells the story of an animal seller who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he faces various barriers.

The other Iranian short animated piece 'The Fox' directed by Sadegh Javadi also won the festival's honored diploma.

'The Fox' is about a young and energetic fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish