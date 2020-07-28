Official: COVID-19 kills 235 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 235 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 16,147.

Some 2,667 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,687 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 296,273 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 257,019 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,902 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,380,122 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

