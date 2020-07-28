Judiciary Spox terms US jet fighters' aggression as illegal, inhumane

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Esmaeili said recent act once again showed the brutal nature of US terrorists.

Iran's Judiciary slams this measure since it is regarded as violation of aviation regulations and caused injury for passengers and flight attendants, he added.

Judiciary also urges Foreign Ministry and the international community to pursue the issue through legal and diplomat way for preventing such brutal act, he added.

Mahan Air passenger plane was en route Beirut, Lebanon, when it was threatened by two US F-15 military jets over Syria.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance, they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport unharmed, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

In response to a question with regard to case of Ruhollah Zam- administrator of Amad News counterrevolutionary website and television channel

He noted that Judiciary is waiting for judges to decide about the case.

Zam had earlier been sentenced to death.

Esmaeili went on to say that two Sweden nationals have been arrested in Iran for the alleged narcotics smuggling.

They have been arrested and, he said adding that the issue was communicated to Sweden government by Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Official went on to say that Judiciary has seriously put on its agenda pursuing cases of those who disturbed forex market and those who committed crimes by smuggling forex, gold and illegally sold them.

