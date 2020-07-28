Threatening Iranian airliner example of US terrorism: Iraqi official

Iran’s Mahan Air flight 1152 was on its way to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, when it was intercepted and threatened by two US F-5 military jets over Syria. Some of its passengers were injured when the pilot made a sudden lowering altitude in the air of Lebanon before landing at Beirut airport.

Jasem Mohammad Jafar al-Bayati said that in this incident, the US violated international law concerning civilian flights.

Al-Bayati said that the US terrorist move reminded everyone of Iran Air’s Flight 655 on 3 July 1988 that was shot down by the US warship, USS Vincennes.

Saying that the US always claims that it is a pioneer in defending international laws, he added that the US should not put the people of Iran under pressure because of political issues.

The former minister of sports of Iraq told IRNA that Iran and other countries about which the US has done similar crimes have the right to complain to the international courts.

Under Donald Trump, the US has turned into a country that opposes freedom of speech, media, human rights, and basics freedoms and supports countries that back terrorism, he said, adding that Iran has always fought with terrorism alongside the oppressed people of Iraq.

Trump has turned the US into a dictatorial and despotic country and Trump has changed into a horrible monster that intends to proceed with advancing its policies by force, and that’s why he has targeted livelihood of other nation, a reference to US sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran.

Hoping that the up-coming presidential election will be the end of dictatorship, he said Trump suffocates his critics and tramples on human rights of the American people as well.

Protesting the air piracy, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident that may occur to the Iranian plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible.

Iran lodged a protest with International Civil Aviation Organization against the US aggression on an Iranian passenger plane, calling for urgent action, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization said in the wake of US fighter jets' aggression against Mahan Air flight 1152 that happened in international corridors in the Syrian sky, some of the passengers were injured due to the pilot’s reaction to prevent accidents.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif in a message slammed the US audacity to compound lawlessness with lawlessness, saying these outlaws must be stopped before a disaster take place.

"The US illegally occupies the territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before a disaster happens," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran will leave no hostile act unanswered and will reciprocate any US unlawful actions with a decisive and proportionate response, deriding the CENTCOM spokesman’s claim that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violating international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Friday that the Americans are lying that they flew in the standard routine, while the pilot received two TCAS warnings due to the too much approach of two fighters at the top and bottom of the aircraft.

"In contact with the person in charge of Operation of Mahan Airline, I followed up on the details of the American terrorists' adventure last night, because the American terrorists tried to achieve the sinister pre-planned goals by preparing the ground for a possible error,” Qalibaf tweeted late on Friday.

Any US crime will undoubtedly accelerate the humiliating destruction of the arrogant powers in the region, especially the notorious Zionist regime, he added.

