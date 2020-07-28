Iranian, Austrian universities undertake 17 joint research projects

The announcement was made after a meeting between Iran's Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Salar-Amoli and Austrian Embassy's Minister Plenipotentiary Alexander Rieger in Tehran.

In the meeting, the Iranian official said that good ground has been prepared for doing technological activities, and hoped that researchers and inventors would make efforts to launch studies to adopt action plan for resolution of problems.

He put forward a proposal for convening the third Iran-Austria working group for science and research cooperation via video conference to follow up implementation of joint projects.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has created obstacles to holding many world events, meetings and conventions. The deadly virus has killed over 656,000 up to now.

Fight against the deadly virus needs the nations' vigilance and international cooperation, Salar-Amoli noted.

For his part, the minister plenipotentiary talked of activities of Austrian cultural forum (ÖKF) in Tehran which takes various measures to further cultural exchange between Austrian and Iranian scholars and artists.

Rieger expressed hope that Austrian and Iranian universities would establish academic relations and continue international activities through electronic research as the coronavirus pandemic has created problems for many common international activities.

