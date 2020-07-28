UK embassy resumes issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years

The UK embassy announced on its official Twitter account that it has reopened a center in Tehran on Monday where Iranian citizens can apply for a British visa.

The British ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire had said on the official Instagram page of the embassy a week ago that they aimed to reopen the center.

He said that all the information required for receiving a UK visa will be uploaded online and then the embassy will give schedules to the applicants.

