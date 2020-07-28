Jul 28, 2020, 9:29 AM
UK embassy resumes issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – The UK Embassy in Tehran said early on Tuesday that it has resumed issuing visa for Iranians after 10 years shutdown of visa office.

The UK embassy announced on its official Twitter account that it has reopened a center in Tehran on Monday where Iranian citizens can apply for a British visa.

The British ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire had said on the official Instagram page of the embassy a week ago that they aimed to reopen the center.

He said that all the information required for receiving a UK visa will be uploaded online and then the embassy will give schedules to the applicants.

