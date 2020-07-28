Iran southern province attracts near $300m foreign investment

Hamid Shahsavari, director of office of finance and economic affairs in Kerman, made the remarks speaking to IRNA.

During the past six years, 38 projects worth 1.65 billion dollars had been approved to be implemented through foreign investment, Shahsavari said, adding that investment will continue for completion of the projects.

Elaborating on the foreign investment in this province, the official said that it has been made by European and South East Asian countries in industrial and solar power projects.

Provincial officials review the process of implementation of projects being implemented by foreign investors every three months, he said.

