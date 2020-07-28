627k tons of basic goods imported via Chabahar port this year

Behrouz Aghaei, the director of the Sistan and Baluchestan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, told IRNA on Tuesday that the amount shows a significant growth that signals a bright future for Chabahar, as the country’s only ocean port.

Iran also registered a record daily export of 800 trucks from Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Aghaei said.

He said that the growth in exports and imports of commodities and transportation of goods has created many jobs in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Chabahar Port is one of the country’s most important countries which provides one of the most economically-efficient routes for imports and exports of commodities, the official said.

