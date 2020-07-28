Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 28

** IRAN DAILY

- President hails key role of petchem industries in non-oil exports

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said that petrochemical and steel industries play vital role in promotion of production and in exports of non-oil products.

- Zarif: Post-coronavirus world order not to be entirely Western

The emerging post-coronavirus world order will not be an entirely Western one, said the Iranian foreign minister.

- Iran: We’ll make US regret warplanes’ fly-by of airliner

Iran on Monday vowed to take necessary action to make the United States regret the American warplanes’ fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner over Syria on Thursday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hezbollah hits Israeli targets in retaliation

Hezbollah carried out an operation on Monday against the occupying regime of Israel’s military in the occupied Shebaa Farms, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said.

- UAE money destroying Yemen’s Ta’izz: Pro-Hadi commander

The United Arab Emirates is destroying the Yemeni city of Ta’izz, a source says, after clashes erupted between the Emirati-sponsored Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh’s forces and the self-proclaimed Riyadh-backed government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

- Jahanbakhsh’s goal among 2019-20 EPL season memorable goals

The 2019-20 Premier League season, which began in August 2019, came to an end after 352 days on July 26.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- AFC President congratulates Persepolis on winning IPL title

President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifah has extended his felicitations to Persepolis football club over winning Iran Professional League (IPL).

- Iranian military attaché meets Iraqi interior minister

Iranian military attaché to Iraq Mostafa Moradian has met with Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

- Iran opposes Turkey’s bid to inscribe “Islamic calligraphy” on UNESCO list

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts (MCHTH) announced on Monday that it is opposed to Turkey’s proposal to register Islamic calligraphy as its own heritage on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran shares drop 12,141 points

Tehran stocks extended a losing streak into the second day on Monday as sell-side pressure remained high under retreat of blue chips.

- Iran's CB explains some numbers on export earning dues

Head of the Export Department of the Central Bank of Iran on Monday gave some clarification about the €25 billion in unreturned export earnings.

- Airlines to receive $87 million in coronavirus bailout

As part of the 80 trillion rials ($350 million) economic relief package for the transportation sector approved by the government, airlines will receive 20 trillion rials ($87 million) in loans to help them weather the hardship caused by the new coronavirus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish