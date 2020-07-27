Majlis to examine details of US fighters threatening Iranian airliner

Abulfazl Amouei told reporters that the commission will examine various dimensions of threatening move by the US fighter jets against an Iranian airliner over the Syrian airspace.

The meeting is to be attended by relevant officials from State Aviation Organization, Foreign Ministry and General Staff of the Armed Forces, he said.

Noting that the legal, international, humanitarian, air and military dimensions of this threatening move by the air force of the terrorist and occupying United States Central Command (CENTCOM) will be discussed at the meeting, he reiterated that the complaint of the Islamic Republic will be followed up in international forums.

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees American troops in the region, said an F-15 aircraft was conducting a visual inspection of the Iranian aircraft when it passed near the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria where US forces are present, Reuters reported.

Captain Bill Urban, the senior Central Command spokesman, said the F-15 “conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of about 1,000 meters from the airliner this evening."

"The visual inspection occurred to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at Al-Tanf garrison,” Urban said. “Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft."

Urban claimed that the intercept was carried out in accordance with international standards.

The pilot of the passenger plane contacted the jet pilots to warn them to keep a safe distance and they identified themselves as American.

The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011.

