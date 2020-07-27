Iran's ambassador discusses boosting cooperation with Iraqi security advisor

In a meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji late on Monday also attended by Iran's military attaché in Iraq, Mostafa Moradian, Masjedi hailed the two countries' commonalities and congratulated al-Araji on his appointment as the country's new security advisor.

The Iraqi official, for his part, appreciated Iran for its assistance in fighting terrorism and expressed pleasure over Iran's hosting Iraqi high-ranking delegation headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Al-Araji said continuation of cooperation between the two countries will benefit both sides.

During the meeting, both sides, while emphasizing the observance of health protocols due to coronavirus pandemic, stated that this problem should not leave a negative impact on the process of trade and travels between the two countries.

