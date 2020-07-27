Iran-Azerbaijan ties example of constructive relations among regional states: Vaezi

In an Instagram post on Monday, he reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a friendly and neighboring country alongside the government and people of Azerbaijan Republic and attaches importance to the development of relations with it.

Meanwhile, in a phone conversation with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan on Sunday, Vaezi said that amid global coronavirus outbreak, "we should make more efforts to develop Tehran-Baku relations in line with common interests.

He also described relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as growing and positive and called for efforts to further consolidate bilateral relations.

Noting that supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries is the official stance of Iran, he stressed the need to use the capabilities and capacities of cooperation between the two countries to develop and strengthen relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

