Exchange of fire between Lebanese forces, Zionist stooges in Lebanon's Shebaa farms

The Zionist army claimed that there was a "security incident on Israel's northern border with Lebanon" on Monday and its forces were engaged in "ongoing combat".

Hezbollah carried out an operation on Monday against the Zionist army's soldiers in the Shebaa Farms area.

There was no immediate statement by Hezbollah.

Andrea Tenenti, the spokesperson for UN peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), said its commander, Major-General Stefano Del Col, "is in contact with both parties to assess the situation and decrease tension".

