Today, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) published a report on short-term, medium-term, and long-term debts of Iran.

The report demonstrates that Iran's long-term and medium-term foreign debts in the aforementioned period were $7.163 million.

According to the report Iran's short-term foreign debts account for $1.942 billion.

