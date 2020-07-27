Iran-Switzerland financial channel activated by sending cancer drugs: Official

Nezam-Mafi said that the shipment contains anti-cancer drugs and shows that the channel has become a platform and the budget dedicated to activating it.

He added that 50 companies have already registered with Iran to work on this financial channel and are planning to do business.

Referring to the news released by the Switzerland government, he pointed out that the financial channel can play an important role in Iran's economy and business exchanges.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish