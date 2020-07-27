Judiciary chief: US threat on Iran's plane unforgivable

Threatening the aviation security is the blatant violation of international laws, Raeisi said at Judiciary's high council meeting held on Monday morning.

Iran's Mahan Air passenger plane was en route to Beirut, Lebanon, when it was threatened by two US military jets on Syrian airspace on Thursday night (July 23). Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has lodged a protest with the International Civil Aviation Organization over the US aggression on an Iranian passenger plane which made some of the passengers and crew wounded.

Further, the Judiciary chief called on the country's Prosecutor General and Judiciary's department for international affairs to seriously follow up passengers' complaints.

The sole solution to cease the US sinister activities in the region is to expel it from the region, Raeisi stressed.

In a related development, Iranian Parliament Speaker's special aide Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a TV program on Saturday (July 25) that such provocative measures to threaten the safety of passengers and civilians will cause serious consequences for the United States.

