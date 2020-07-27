Swiss Govt says Iran performed first transaction with Pharmaceutical company via humanitarian channel

The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) channel to bring food and medicine to Iran started trial operations in January, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over US sanctions.

“We would like to emphasize that the operationalisation of the SHTA is progressing and that a number of companies have already been approved, more companies will follow. Further transactions should be carried out shortly,” the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said by email.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish