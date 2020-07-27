Mousavi advises South Korean Govt not to see third party's will as yardstick

Their excuse that US sanctions and pressures impede them from paying Iran's assets is not acceptable for Iran, Mousavi said in his remarks to the Monday press conference.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the South Korean Government to abide by their commitments.

If they claim that they are independent, they should show Iranians that they will not be impressed by a third party and release Iran's frozen assets.

We will not interfere in countries' relations but we ask them to release Iranian assets we need to spend for fighting coronavirus without third country's intervention, a reference to the United States regime.

Reacting to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that they will not let Iran exercise military presence in Syria, he said he speaks a lot nonsense, we have no military presence and we do not want to have.

Iran's presence in Syria is upon request of the Syrian legitimate and lawful Government, he reiterated.

Stressing on Iran's advisory presence in Syria, Mousavi said Zionist regime's existence is illegitimate, occupying the Palestinian territories both for Iran and many regional countries.

They are not in a position to talk about Iran's presence, he noted.

