Iran, Uzbekistan expand ties post-coronavirus outbreak

They talked about the issue of expanding cooperation to reduce the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the two countries' economies, according to Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA)

Head of Trade Promotion Organization Hamid Zadboum was also present in the online meeting.

The two sides agreed to start expert negotiations on renewing the preferential trade agreement in this week, and also on holding the meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee in the second half of 2020.

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on reducing the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries oer the past several months, Nahavandian said that there are various ways to overcome the existing obstacles.

He pointed to Iranian experts' capabilities and experiences in the technical and engineering fields, saying that Tehran is ready to share its experiences with Tashkent in all fields.

Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade underscored that Iran is a major trade partner of his country, saying, "We are determined to promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly in the field of economy and trade."

"We believe that geographical proximity and spiritual commonalities are a good opportunity that can be used to increase the level of economic relations between the two countries," he added.

The Uzbek official for his part emphasized the significance of holding such meetings in removal of the problems in terms of transport cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that such meetings will lead to laying a better ground for the expansion of ties.

The meeting was chaired by the former Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyevand, and representatives of several renowned companies from both sides attended the event.

The Iranian minister pointed to the presence of 50 Iranian companies in the meeting and holding mutual trade conferences as well as Iran’s exclusive exhibition in Tashkent as indications of the importance that Iran puts on mutual trade and economic collaboration with Uzbekistan.

