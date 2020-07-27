Al-Kadhimi’s Iran visit to strengthen ties: Iraqi ex-PM

Speaking to Iraqi News Agency, al-Abadi said that the trip was complementary to the ones previous Iraqi prime minister had done and aimed at interests of Iraq and using the depth of the countries civilization and history to strengthen foreign relations.

As his first visit to a country since the beginning of his premiership, Al-Kadhimi visited Tehran on Tuesday and had meeting with Iran’s high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani. Several members of Iraqi cabinet accompanied al-Kadhimi to Tehran.

Al-Abadi said that Iraq is trying to play a regional and international role and have good ties with the US, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

He added that Baghdad needs to balance its international ties and stay from conflicts, which benefits both Iraq and the region.

The head of the Islamic Dawa Party went on to say that al-Kadhimi’s visit to Iran and his decision to make trips to other neighboring countries shows Iraq’s independence, materialization of Iraqi and common interests through peace and security and avoiding discords.

He said that under the current circumstances that Iran is subject to sanctions, Iraq has a good opportunity for expanding ties with Iran based on common interests and respect for national sovereignty.

