Jul 27, 2020, 11:52 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83886075
0 Persons

Tags

Iran sympathizes with Bangladesh Govt and victims of monsoon flood

Iran sympathizes with Bangladesh Govt and victims of monsoon flood

Tehran, July 27, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message sympathized with Government of Bangladesh and families of victims of deadly monsoon flood.

"Saddened by the loss of life, destruction of critical infrastructures and displacement of millions of people due to the devastative monsoon flooding in #Bangladesh," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

"My condolences to the families of the victims and my sympathies lay with the Gov. & ppl. of Bangladesh," Iranian diplomat added.

According to Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) Bangladesh: "The monsoon floods of the year 2020 has an overall impact on the Northern, North-Eastern and South-Eastern region of Bangladesh."

"The floods has impacted 21 districts of Bangladesh with moderate to severe impact on 16 Districts."

As a result of the deadly floods hundreds of people were killed.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 2 =