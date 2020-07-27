Greek official recommends inter-religious talks with Iran

Kalantzis made the remarks in a meeting held on Sunday with Iran's cultural attaché in Athens Ali Mohammad Helmi.

Kalantzis stressed the importance of continuation of inter-religious talks and cooperation between religious leaders of Iran and Greece.

Mutual agreement on bilateral religious cooperation is being followed up in Greece, the religious official added.

For his part, Iran's cultural attaché said that relations between the Iranian and Greek religious organizations have grown over the past four years.

He said that Iran and Greece have exercised good cooperation on dialogue between Iranian Muslim scholars and Greek Orthodox Christians.

Resumption of talks which had ceased over the past several years, indicates that the two sides are keen to develop cultural, religious and scientific relations, Helmi noted.

Meanwhile, coronavirus pandemic has postponed fresh round of inter-religious talks which were slated for late June, the official said.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to holding many world events, meetings and public gatherings. It also led to the closure of border crossings as a preventive measure to counter the deadly virus which has killed over 651,000 up to now.

