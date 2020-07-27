Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 27

** IRAN DAILY

- Deputy FM: Iran ready to restore JCPOA commitments anytime its interests are met

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is ready to return to its commitments based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) when “all our interests are met” within the framework of the historic nuclear deal.

- US jets harassed Iran civilian plane twice within minutes: Report

US warplanes harassed an Iranian passenger plane en route from Tehran to the Lebanese capital Beirut twice in six minutes over Syria on Thursday, Press TV reported Sunday, citing informed sources.

- FM Zarif receives outgoing envoys, new ambassadors in Tehran

The outgoing Ecuadorian, Slovakian, and Norwegian ambassadors to Iran as well as the new Spanish and Portuguese envoys met and held talks with Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif on July 26.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Deaths, fires, chemical spray in U.S. cities

Weeks of violent clashes between federal agents and protesters in Portland, Ore., galvanized thousands of people to march through the streets of American cities on Saturday and early Sunday, injecting new life into protests against racism and police brutality.

- Bomb kills eight in Turkish-occupied Syria town

A bomb in a Syria border town controlled by Turkey and its proxies in Syria killed at least eight people, including six civilians, on Sunday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

- Iranian midfielders nominated for ACL2018 team

Farshid Esmaeili and Siamak Nemati have been nominated for the best midfielders of the 2018 AFC Champions League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Discipline the 'secret weapon' for Persepolis

Winning the fourth title in a row, is not an easy job but the Iranian football team Persepolis have made it thanks to discipline reforms over the past years.

- General: Monafiqeen were crushed during Operation Mersad due to youths’ sacrifices

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has said Monafiqeen were crushed during Operation Mersad due to God’s grace and sacrifices made by Iranian people’s youths.

- Avesta band’s album of happy Iranian folk songs ready for release

Arash Avesta, the leader and singer of the Avesta band, has said that his group recorded an album of folk songs from across Iran, which will be released in the near future.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Broad money grows 34.2%

The Central Bank of Iran reported that growth in broad money supply picked up during one year, rising by 34.2% by end of the calendar month to June 21 compared with the same period last year.

- Vacancy tax not effective in short run: Housing expert

A prominent housing expert says vacancy tax would hardly push down rents or home prices in the short run.

- Call to incentivize compliant exporters

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati has called on President Hassan Rouhani to incentivize exporters who have fulfilled their commitment to repatriate their overseas revenues.

9376**1416

