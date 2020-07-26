MP says air piracy showed true face of US

Masoud Pezashkian told reporters on Sunday that the US harassment of the Mahan passenger plane in the Syrian skies was ridiculous and should be seriously pursued by the Iranian authorities.

Foreign Ministry and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran are expected to pursue the matter through legal channels and react against the US behavior in international forums, he said.

The US move is not compatible with any logic, and contrary to the slogans of human rights, freedom and humanity that American officials are chanting around the world, and in fact those who claim to be concerned about the torture of people around the world are themselves torturers and this is a disaster, he said.

Mahan Air passenger plane was en route to Beirut, Lebanon, when it was threatened by two military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane said when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish