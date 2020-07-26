FM Zarif to talk on global issues live on Instagram

The live talks will be broadcast through the Instagram account of the Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies, he added in the post.

The first episode of the online lectures named ‘The World in Transition’ will be held in English at 13.30-14.15 GMT (at 17-17.45 local time), he further noted.

He stated that one of the questions that have crossed the mind of politicians, the intellectuals and people of all over the world, is about global developments. What will happen to the world?

Approximately, 30 years ago the bipolar regime, which reigned in the world for several decades, crumbled and the transition period kicked off, he noted.

Intense efforts to shape the new order still continue and have become more intense with the outbreak of the coronavirus, he further noted.

Elsewhere on his post, the top diplomat stated that to discuss and open a dialogue, the Faculty has provided an opportunity to present the viewpoints in several sessions.

