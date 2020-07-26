Iran, Eurasia up trade exchanges by 14%

The report added that the exchange has been increased despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the drop in trade exchanges in the world.

The total export of Iran to Eurasia accounts for over $681 million, compared to the same period of last year that shows a 17% increase, the report noted.

On the other hand, the total imports accounts for over a billion and 736 million dollars, compared to the similar period of the year that illustrates 13% of growth, it further noted.

7129**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish