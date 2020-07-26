Iran highway for Asia-Europe exports

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday, Maku Free Zone Deputy Head for Logistics and Transportation Organization Mehdi Safari Moghaddam said that the preliminary studies of railway connection of Tabriz to Kars in Turkey are in the final stages that construction operations for the expansion of the border trade using the railway route will be done after it is done.

He added that the railway is designed in the transit route of China and Europe for a length of 200 kilometers through an electric power in 2 lines with a speed of 160 km/h. It has been estimated to allocate 30,000 billion rials of credit for the project.

Maku's Member of Parliament Mohammad Alipour characterized Iran as the world economic highway, and said that the establishment of a railway line to turkey in this region can be a special economic potential.

Iran has three approved borders with Turkey that all of them are located in West Azarbaijan Province.

