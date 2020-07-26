US’ threatening Iranian civilian plane terrorist act: Envoy

Iran’s Mahan Air passenger plane was en route to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, when it was approached and threatened by two US F-5 military jets over Syria.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport unharmed, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Firouznia said Iran will take all the necessary measures to condemn the US move.

The issue will be pursued in the United Nations, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the courts pertaining to what happened to the passengers and the injured ones, so as similar moves do not take place.

Saying that the US measure is by no means justifiable, he added the US is responsible for all “the cowardly terrorist act” and the only way to eliminate insecurity and threat from the region is to expel the US.

“The reason of the all the problems and the terrorist actions is US’ illegal presence in the region.”

Regarding the issue, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident that may occur to the Iranian plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible.

Iran lodged a protest with International Civil Aviation Organization against the US aggression on an Iranian passenger plane, calling for urgent action, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization said in the wake of US fighter jets' aggression against Mahan Air flight 1152 that happened in international corridors in the Syrian sky, some of the passengers were injured due to the pilot’s reaction to prevent accidents.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message slammed the US audacity to compound lawlessness with lawlessness, saying these outlaws must be stopped before a disaster take place.

"The US illegally occupies the territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before a disaster happens," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran will leave no hostile act unanswered and will reciprocate any US unlawful actions with a decisive and proportionate response, deriding the CENTCOM spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violating international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Friday that the Americans are lying that they flew in the standard routine, while the pilot received two TCAS warnings due to the too much approach of two fighters at the top and bottom of the aircraft.

"In contact with the person in charge of Operation of Mahan Airline, I followed up on the details of the American terrorists' adventure last night, because the American terrorists tried to achieve the sinister pre-planned goals by preparing the ground for a possible error,” Qalibaf tweeted late on Friday.

Any US crime will undoubtedly accelerate the humiliating destruction of the arrogant powers in the region, especially the notorious Zionist regime, he added.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish