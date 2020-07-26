Iran supporting intra-Afghan peace talks, envoy says

Rejecting US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s claims with regard to Iran’s views and performance in Afghan peace process, Taherianfard said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan and stresses the need for peace, based on the results of the Afghan-Afghan-led talks.

The special envoy of Iran’s foreign minister for Afghanistan advised the US officials to study about Iranian Government's views on regional issues and Afghanistan before making any comment.

Khalilzad had earlier claimed that Iran does not provide enough support for the efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan.

This is while, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi had said earlier that the US intentions in the Afghan peace process are doubtful.

Araghchi stressed that the peace process in Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue between Afghans, but that there are various factors that discourage Iran from the US peace plan with the Taliban.

"We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region," he said.

In the absence of the Afghan Government, the US formally negotiated with the Taliban and made a deal about the future of Afghanistan, Araghchi said.

The US entered into a deal with the Taliban and legitimized the group and held talks with them in the absence of the Afghan Government, Araghchi said, noting that the US considers itself a supporter of Afghan Government while it has not participated the Afghan government in the talks.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish