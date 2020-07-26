President says Govt determined to create balance to thwart pressures

The government will keep the forex market in balance, President Rouhani said at an economic session with participation of members of the cabinet in Tehran.

State bodies should be pioneer in the fight against moves which may lead to increase in prices, the president said.

Along with boost in production, the government plans to set proper prices for different products, he noted.

The president stressed the importance of controlling the prices in order to ease the pressure caused by the [US] economic war and the coronavirus pandemic on the people.

Under the current difficult circumstances amounted to a record in the history of the country, the Government has managed economy to be independent from oil income thanks to domestic exporters, entrepreneurs and producers, the president stated.

In the today meeting, the Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati, presented a report on forex as well.

