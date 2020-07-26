Academic advises Iran take legal action against US Gov with ICJ  

Yousef Molayee, a professor of international law at the University of Tehran, told IRNA correspondent that all the member states of the Chicago Convention, which established the International Civil Aviation Organization, are duty-bound to ensure the safety of civil flights.

Based on the provisions of the aforementioned conventions, no country has the right to disrupt the security of flights, the expert said.

Rejecting the justification of the United States for the action of its fighter jets, Molayee said that the US act has threatened the flight security in another country while the presence of its forces in that country is under question.

Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday night when it was threatened by two US military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he contacted the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance, they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

The Syrian official SANA news agency also said that the fighter jets were American and had took off from an air base in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that investigations are underway about the incident.

Mousavi said that after completing information about the incident, Iran will take the necessary political and legal measures in this regard.

He also said that Iran’s Permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-e Ravanchi has talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident may occur to the Iranian passenger plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible.

Iran has also lodged protest with International Civil Aviation Organization over the US aggression on Iranian passenger plane, calling for urgent action.

