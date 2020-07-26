Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Syrian envoy in Tehran: Harassment of Iranian airliner a terrorist act by US

Syrian Ambassador in Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud reacted to the illegal interception of an Iranian airliner by US fighters on July 23 describing it as an act of aggression made “in line with US actions in support of terrorism.”

- Health Ministry: COVID-19 claims 195 lives in Iran in 24 hours

The spokesperson of Iran's Health Ministry said on July 25 that another 195 Iranians have succumbed to death due to COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours mounting the total number of death to 15,484.

- Joint car production can foster unity among ECO members: Iranian trader

The joint production of a new automobile under the brand name ECO, at Iran’s proposal, by the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) could prepare the ground for greater unity and cooperation in the bloc.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Street war in U.S. goes on for 57th day

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland into the early hours of Saturday, directing fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas dispensed by U.S. agents lingered above.

- Hezbollah can target regime’s gas rigs in Mediterranean

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement now has the capability to attack the Zionist regime’s offshore natural gas platforms in the Mediterranean Sea in case of a future confrontation, a senior Zionist military official says.

- Persepolis win fourth consecutive title in IPL

Persepolis football team won their fourth successive title in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Mahmudi brothers to make series on coronavirus for IRIB release

Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi will be making a drama series on coronavirus, which will be released by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

- Golmohammadi dedicates IPL title to Persepolis fans

Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi dedicated their league triumph to the fans.

- Iran-China partnership shows futility of maximum pressure: article

Writing an article in the Business Insider on July 22, Daniel L. Davis, a senior fellow for Defense Priorities and a former Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army, acknowledges that the 25-year cooperation plan between Iran and China shows futility of Washington’s policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran: Shares open on high note

Leaving behind a two-day correction phase, Tehran stocks opened Saturday in positive territory amid spike in foreign exchange rates, which always whet investor appetite for commodities and other export-based stocks.

- Forex and gold firm in Tehran market

Major currencies resumed their climb against the rial at the start of trading week on Saturday after being in check for a few sessions largely due to the intervention of the Central Bank of Iran.

- Tehran virus taskforce recommends teleworking for 50% of workforce

In an open letter to Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the head of Tehran’s Coronavirus Taskforce called for helping half of government employees in the capital Tehran pursue teleworking amid rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish