VP: Tehran-Tashkent economic ties enhancing

In a videoconference with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardar Omar Zaqov late on Saturday, Nahavandian hailed positive developments took place in bilateral relations, saying that Tehran and Tashkent enjoy the great historical asset and cultural and religious commonalities which can help strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of economy.

Referring to the impact of coronavirus outbreak on reducing the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries in recent months, he said that there are various ways to overcome the existing obstacles and make up the shortcomings.

Nahavandian pointed to Iranian experts' capabilities and experiences in the technical and engineering fields, saying that Tehran is ready to share its experiences with Tashkent in all fields.

Zaqov, for his part, described Iran as among the main partners of his country, saying, "We are determined to promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly in the fields of economy and trade."

"We believe that geographical proximity and spiritual commonalities are a good opportunity that can be used to increase the level of economic relations between the two countries several times over," he said.

Expressing pleasure over Iranian companies' activities in Uzbekistan, he said that Tashkent welcomes the presence of Iranian investors and technical engineering companies in the economic and development projects and is interested in expansion of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.

