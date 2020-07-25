Iran, Uzbekistan stress expansion of road transportation cooperation

Iran’s deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development, Uzbekistan's deputy minister of Transport, the ambassador of Uzbekistan in Tehran, and the representative of the Embassy of Iran in Tashkent were among the officials that attended the meeting.

Iran’s deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development Abdolhashem Hassannia referred to the conditions that the spread of coronavirus have created and said that the development of economic collaborations have always been heeded; also transportation relations, especially in the field of road transport with Uzbekistan is among the priorities of the Iranian Ministry of Roads of Iran.

Hassannia said that Iran is ready to share its expertise and experiences in various fields of road transportation, maintenance, and smart transportation systems with Uzbekistan.

He added that the road transportation relations between the two countries have been on the rise since the 2014 agreement, and definitely they would keep growing.

Hassannia also said that developing and reviving the old Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Corridor Agreement, and using the capacities of the Chabahar Agreement to access the Indian Ocean will pave the way for the two countries’ further cooperation.

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Davron Dekhkanov said in the meeting that considering the problems that arose in the paths of transportation, his country has replaced them with alternative paths.

He hoped that the such meetings will result in transportation relations.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish