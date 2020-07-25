Lebanese FM says US aggression against Iran’s passenger plane unacceptable

Speaking in an interview with Lebanese media, Nassif Youssef Hitti vehemently condemned aggression against any passenger plane since such measure will endanger passengers’ lives.

Lebanon underlines respecting international regulations, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Youssef Hitti said annexation of the West Bank to occupied Palestine has been postponed, adding that if the plan is implemented, it will bring about consequences in the region.

Flight 1152 of Iran's Mahan Air was en route to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, when it was threatened by two US F-15 military jets over Syria.

Iran lodged a protest with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the US aggression on an Iranian passenger plane, calling for an urgent action, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has talked to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident that may occur to the Iranian plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible. He is also going to write a letter to Guterres and the UN Security Council to protest against the US illegal action.

