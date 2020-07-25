Lebanon to file complaint against US over jet fighters’ aggression

Speaking to reporters, Hassan wished immediate recovery for those who were injured in the accident and slammed the US jet fighters’ aggression against Iranian passenger plane in Syrian airspace.

He described Americans’ act as source of shame.

International criminal courts should respond to such attacks by taking advantage of the international regulations which have stressed protecting the lives of innocent passengers and security of passenger planes.

Hassan noted three injured passengers have been discharged from hospitals and one of them is under surgery.

Mahan Air passenger plane was en route Beirut, Lebanon, when it was threatened by two US F-15 military jets over Syria.

The pilot of the Iranian plane says when he was talking to the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance, they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport unharmed, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran will leave no hostile act unanswered and will reciprocate any US unlawful actions with decisive and proportionate response, deriding the CENTCOM spokesman’s claims that US military jets conducted a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR at Tanf garrison in Syria.

Referring to accepting the responsibility of endangering Mahan Air flight by Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, Mousavi slammed this adventurous and dangerous act and termed it as violation international aviation law and jeopardizing regional peace and security.

