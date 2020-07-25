Iran determined to continue cooperation with Asian, Eurasian powers: Spox

"Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers," Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

"Our potential long-term cooperation agreements with China and Russia, and our continued joint work with India in Chabahar prove this," he added. "We are determined to uphold this policy."

In recent weeks, the Iranian cabinet approved the 25-year roadmap of Iran-China relations. And during his visit to China, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is to renew its 20-year agreement with Russia.

Apart from the two powers, Iran has also commenced cooperation with India, especially in developing Chabahar Port and using Iran’s transit capacities for connecting India to Europe.

Also, in 2016, Iran suggested the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) organization that a free trade zone to be made between the area and Iran, which was welcomed.

According to the agreement signed preferential 862 items in industry and agriculture fields would be traded with the lowest tariff of the EAEU, and customs rules would gradually be eliminated by the EAEU.

Another benefit of the organization would be defining the same foreign tariff for all the members and coordination of customs formalities.

